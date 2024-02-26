Ranveer Singh Mankind Pharma ad: Pharma company responds to chemists body's objections to ad

India's fourth largest pharmaceutical company, Mankind Pharma, has responded to objections raised by a retail chemists' association regarding its ad for the vitamin supplement HealthOK, as per reports.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) had requested the withdrawal of the ad, alleging that it implies non-vegetarians are healthier due to its portrayal of actor Ranveer Singh.

Addressing the concerns raised by the AIOCD, Mankind pointed to independent studies that show Indians have essential vitamins deficiency and urged the chemist's body to allow the ad to continue running in the interest and benefit of Indian citizens, ET reported, quoting the company: "Mankind Pharma is only suggesting an utterly vegetarian food supplement for vegetarian Indian citizens to take good care of their health."

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) had asked that Mankind withdraw its advertisement for vitamin supplement HealthOK, featuring Ranveer Singh, under the Consumer Protection Act 1986 and Sales of Goods Act 1930.

According to the AIOCD, the advertisement indicates that people who are non-vegetarian are considered to be healthier than those who aren’t.

The AIOCD has deemed the advert “misleading” and said that it opposes the “widely accepted health benefits of vegetarianism".

In its letter to Mankind Pharma MD Rajiv Juneja, AIOCD said that the content of the ad implies that those who follow vegetarianism are at risk of vitamin deficiency and that the product being advertised - HealthOK can prevent this.

The ad mentioned that every one in three Indians is vegetarian and are prone to vitamin deficiency.