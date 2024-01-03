comScore

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Dunki crosses Rs 400 Cr worldwide

Dunki, co-written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'.

By  Storyboard18Jan 3, 2024 10:06 AM
Dunki had an overall occupancy of 30.80 percent on January 1. This was Shah Rukh's third film in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. (Picture Source: Red Chillies Entertainment)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which released on December 21, 2023, crossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office. According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has earned Rs 400.40 crore worldwide and is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India. On Day 12, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial got Rs 9.05 crore at the domestic box office, taking its total collection in India to Rs 196.77 crore, as per media reports.

Dunki, co-written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. The film, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Dunki had an overall occupancy of 30.80 percent on January 1. This was Shah Rukh's third film in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. While Jawan earned Rs 16.25 crore on its second Monday, Pathaan had garnered Rs 8.55 crore. Both films had grossed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.


