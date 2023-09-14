comScore

Sociowash bags the social media mandate of LEAD, a school edtech company

Sociowash will be responsible for boosting LEAD’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the edtech school brand by deploying creative campaigns, from the agency’s Mumbai office.

By  Storyboard18Sep 14, 2023 12:11 PM
By harnessing the power of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, Sociowash will help LEAD expand its reach and engage school owners, educators, and parents. (Representative Image: Miikka Luotio via Unsplash)

Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the social media mandate of LEAD, a school Edtech company, in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for boosting LEAD’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the edtech school brand by deploying creative campaigns, from the agency’s Mumbai office.

By harnessing the power of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, Sociowash will help LEAD expand its reach and engage school owners, educators, and parents.

Commenting on the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LEAD in their mission of making excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child in India, with a focus on boosting student confidence by building 21st-century skills such as Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking. Through this collaboration, Sociowash will leverage its extensive experience and industry insights to develop and execute Social Media strategies that align with LEAD's core values and objectives.”

Anupam Gurani, chief business and marketing officer, LEAD, said, "At LEAD, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology. Partnering with Sociowash allows us to harness the potential of Social Media to further our mission of revolutionizing schooling in India. We are excited to collaborate with Sociowash in crafting engaging campaigns that connect with our diverse school audience and inspire positive change."


First Published on Sep 14, 2023 12:11 PM

