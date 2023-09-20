comScore

The Derma Co. clocks Rs. 350cr ARR; becomes second brand by Honasa after Mamaearth to achieve this

The Derma Co. has achieved Rs. 30 Cr. monthly revenue in 41 months of its inception, outpacing Mamaearth, Honasa Consumer Limited's flagship brand.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 4:12 PM
With products tested by dermatologists, The Derma Co. is a brand providing solutions for skin and hair conditions crafted using active ingredients targeted to heal diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss, dandruff, and more (Representative Image: Annie Spratt via Unsplash)

The Derma Co., a skincare brand under the house of Honasa Consumer Limited, has achieved of Rs. 30 Cr. monthly revenue in 41 months of its inception, outpacing Mamaearth, the flagship brand from Honasa.

With products tested by dermatologists, The Derma Co. is a brand providing solutions for skin and hair conditions crafted using active ingredients targeted to heal diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss, dandruff, and more.

“The Derma Co. was conceived with an aim to democratize the segment of active ingredients based skincare and make it easily accessible to consumers. Hence, we crafted The Derma Co. with clinically tested products in safe formulations using active ingredients to help consumers solve skin concerns. Being the second brand from our house, we deployed the playbooks that were created from our learnings from Mamaearth’s journey. Through the incubation and scale up phase, we realized that we have established repeatable playbooks that helped us reach milestones faster than Mamaearth. This milestone achieved by The Derma Co. has reinforced our belief in our playbooks and we will continue to deploy our learnings across the portfolio brands of Honasa Consumer”, said Varun Alagh, co-founder, chairman & chief executive officer, Honasa Consumer Limited


First Published on Sep 20, 2023 1:55 PM

