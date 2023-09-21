TRAI releases recommendations on low power small range FM radio broadcasting

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has put together its recommendations on issues related to low power small range FM radio broadcasting.

This move comes in response to a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), dated March 7, 2022. MIB sought TRAI's input under Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the TRAI Act, 1997, regarding the necessity and timing of introducing new service providers for services like drive-in theaters.

Low power small range FM broadcasting is widely employed to transmit movie audio within the confines of drive-in theaters. This efficient technique has applications beyond drive-in theaters and can serve various specific locations and reception areas. Examples include hospital radio services, amusement parks, business premises, closed communities like residential complexes, small settlements, and commentary for local events such as air shows and sports events.

TRAI issued a consultation paper on April 17, 2023, soliciting comments from stakeholders on matters concerning Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting. The deadline for submitting comments was May 22, 2023, with counter-comments accepted until June 5, 2023. TRAI received a total of six comments and one counter-comment from stakeholders, all of which have been made available on TRAI's website. Subsequently, an Open House Discussion was conducted via video conferencing on July 19, 2023.

After thorough consideration of all comments and counter-comments, along with a comprehensive analysis of the issues, TRAI has now finalized its recommendations.

The recommendations for 'Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting' include the introduction of a new service provider category, which allows individuals (Indian citizens above eighteen years), companies, including LLPs and partnership firms, to obtain licenses through a simplified online registration process. Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) approval is required for transmitting equipment.

Entities not eligible for this license include individuals declared of unsound mind, undischarged insolvents, those convicted of offenses, political and religious bodies, and companies associated with them.

The permission period can range from up to thirty days to five years, with no application or entry fees. The fee for licenses varies from Rs 1000 to Rs10,000 per annum. Frequency allocation will be administered by WPC within two days of application, and license holders can employ various transmission technologies.