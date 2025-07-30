Jio, Airtel control over 80% of India’s broadband market: TRAI

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Jio continues to dominate India’s broadband landscape, as per the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data for June 2025. With a subscriber base of 497.06 million, Reliance Jio retains its leadership position in the broadband (wired + wireless) segment, followed by Bharti Airtel with 304.32 million and Vodafone Idea at 127.40 million.
The overall number of broadband subscribers in the country rose from 974.87 million in May 2025 to 979.71 million in June 2025, registering a monthly growth of 0.50%. The top five service providers — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) and Atria Convergence Technologies, collectively accounted for 98.48% of the broadband market.
As per the TRAI data, India’s total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscriber base also saw an uptick, growing from 1168.42 million in May to 1170.88 million in June 2025, a 0.21% monthly increase. Urban regions led this growth with a 0.47% increase in wireless subscribers, climbing from 634.91 million to 637.87 million, while rural wireless connections slightly dipped by 0.10%, from 533.51 million to 533.00 million.
M2M Connections Surge, Airtel Tops Market
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) cellular mobile connections also witnessed significant momentum, rising from 73.91 million to 79.44 million in just one month. Bharti Airtel led this segment with 44.67 million M2M connections, commanding a 56.23% market share, followed by Vodafone Idea (21.48%), Reliance Jio (17.98%) and BSNL (4.32%).
With Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel emerging as key players across broadband and M2M domains, 5G services continue to expand and the competition among telecom giants is expected to intensify.