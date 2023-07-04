Troo Good calls for pitches from a full-service agency

Troo Good, India’s largest millet snack company, has called out to advertising agencies for a creative and digital pitch to help establish the brand in the burgeoning FMCG space in India.
Troo Good has so far raised around ₹70 crores as funding from OAKS Asset Management Capital and Sashi Reddi and his family office. With a marketing budget of Rs10 crores earmarked for FY 23-24, the brand is looking for a full-service agency, to fast-track Troo Good’s vision of establishing a pan-India presence.
Founded in 2018 with a vision to provide affordable nutrition across sections of the population, especially children, the enterprise delivers a range of products, including the brand’s flagship Millet Chikki. The brand has four manufacturing facilities across multiple states and caters to a diverse set of consumers. Troo Good has 7 millet-based offerings in its catalogue of products.