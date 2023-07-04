comScore

Quantum Brief

Troo Good calls for pitches from a full-service agency

Troo Good has so far raised around ₹70 crores as funding from OAKS Asset Management Capital and Sashi Reddi and his family office.

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2023 2:02 PM
Troo Good calls for pitches from a full-service agency
Founded in 2018 with a vision to provide affordable nutrition across sections of the population, especially children, the enterprise delivers a range of products, including the brand’s flagship Millet Chikki.

Troo Good, India’s largest millet snack company, has called out to advertising agencies for a creative and digital pitch to help establish the brand in the burgeoning FMCG space in India.

Troo Good has so far raised around ₹70 crores as funding from OAKS Asset Management Capital and Sashi Reddi and his family office. With a marketing budget of Rs10 crores earmarked for FY 23-24, the brand is looking for a full-service agency, to fast-track Troo Good’s vision of establishing a pan-India presence.

Founded in 2018 with a vision to provide affordable nutrition across sections of the population, especially children, the enterprise delivers a range of products, including the brand’s flagship Millet Chikki. The brand has four manufacturing facilities across multiple states and caters to a diverse set of consumers. Troo Good has 7 millet-based offerings in its catalogue of products.


Tags
First Published on Jul 4, 2023 1:57 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Quantum Brief

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Quantum Brief

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Quantum Brief

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Quantum Brief

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad