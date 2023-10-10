We are strategically using AI to reintroduce Microsoft beyond the realm of Windows: Frank Shaw

AI or artificial intelligence has become the focal point of discussions in every marketing communication piece, with major brands leveraging its capabilities to enhance focus, targeting and overall effectiveness. Microsoft, as a prime example, is strategically employing AI to broaden its impact beyond work-related contexts. By placing AI at the core of its marketing communications through various products, Microsoft is using the opportunity to engage with individuals who may not have perceived the company as anything beyond its association with the ubiquitous Windows operating system.

In an interaction with Storyboard18, Frank Shaw, chief communications officer, Microsoft, talks about the role of AI in marketing and communications, the ethical considerations around it, marrying human intelligence and AI, India as a market for the brand and more.

Edited excerpts:

How has AI impacted Microsoft's brand and communications functions, and what role do you see it playing in the future?

We are all in the early days of AI and figuring out what it can do. Anyone claiming absolute certainty about AI is likely to be wrong. Our journey into AI commenced around November of last year with the introduction of (large language model-based chatbot) ChatGPT, sparking widespread experimentation in various roles and industries.

As we navigate this space, one universal truth emerges. That is, successful integration requires diligent experimentation. Understanding the capabilities and limitations of AI demands hands-on exploration.

For instance, in my team we publish a lot of literature on our own sites, be it articles, press releases, financial reports or anything else. Everything from ideation to interviews, from art creation to fact-checking is scrutinised. We scrutinise where AI seamlessly fits and where it falters. This process informs the team about what strategies yield positive results and what areas need refinement.

Crucially, a paradigm shift is required not just in what we do but in how we approach our work. Mere application of AI to existing processes is insufficient. The crux lies in re-evaluating the entirety of our workflow. Questions pertaining to the intensity and functionality across the entire business or department must be asked. This necessitates a cultural shift, compelling individuals not only to embrace new tools but to reconsider the very essence of their work. It's not merely about using AI. It's about recalibrating our mindset and methodologies to harness its full potential.

Can you share some examples of how communications and marketing at Microsoft have successfully leveraged AI technology for storytelling and enhancing customer experience? In this journey, how have you married human intelligence to artificial intelligence?

We carefully chose the concept of a Copilot (the AI assistant on the Microsoft 365 suite and Windows) in order to avoid the misconception of our tech tools functioning as an autopilot that takes complete control. The intention was not to replace human emotion and creativity but to work alongside individuals, amplifying their creative processes, humour, empathy and emotional nuances.

It's akin to having a helping hand, enabling individuals to bring their ideas and visions to life, especially for those who may lack certain skills or tools. This levels the playing field, allowing individuals without a background in art, for instance, to express themselves creatively.

From a marketing standpoint, these tools offer the potential for significant advancements, the ability to measure and conduct sentiment analysis (parsing digital text to understand the emotional tone) rapidly and in real time, providing predictive insights, addresses a longstanding need in the marketing field. Unlike many existing tools that focus on retrospective analysis, these tools empower marketers to make informed decisions in the moment.

In customer communications, AI technology brings the capability to personalise interactions, offering tangible benefits. Additionally, for a company like Microsoft, where billions use our products daily, incorporating AI into the products themselves can enhance user experiences and bring joy to users by enabling them to do things they might not have attempted before.

We announced the launch of Microsoft Copilot which is like an everyday AI companion. Copilot incorporates the context and intelligence of the web, the users’ work data and what they are doing in the moment on their PC to provide better assistance—with their privacy and security at the forefront.

Consider the example of a Word document. With the Copilot feature, users, even those less confident in writing, receive assistance and guidance. This transforms the experience, turning a potentially daunting task into a collaborative and more accessible endeavour. Copilot becomes a companion that encourages users to articulate their intentions and offers help along the way, making the creative process more approachable and enjoyable.

What are some of the challenges and ethical considerations that Microsoft faces when integrating AI into brand and communications strategies, and how do you address them?

Our journey into responsible AI usage began seven years ago when we first started publishing our standards for the ethical use of AI. Over the years, we have not only established responsible AI standards for how we use technology but also how we build it. Building from the ground up is crucial, considering factors such as accuracy, equity and potential bias.

When adopting new technologies, particularly large language models, we invest substantial resources in testing. This includes thorough examinations for bias and anticipating potential misuse by bad actors. Before widespread deployment, we implement mediations to address identified issues. Our approach involves a phased rollout, closely monitoring usage patterns and promptly making necessary changes to uphold responsibility.

Our president, Brad Smith, aptly describes technology as both a tool and a weapon. Embracing this analogy, we see AI as a tool that can serve both positive and negative purposes. Hence, we leverage advanced language models to test existing ones and ensure responsible deployment. This diligence is crucial for any brand engaged in marketing or communications that utilises large language models.

With the rapid advancements in AI, what advice would you give to professionals in the communications and marketing field who want to stay competitive and make the most of AI technology?

Firstly, it's crucial for people to integrate technology into their daily work routines. The key for any organisation is to encourage their workforce to actively use new technologies, whether it's leveraging (Microsoft’s search engine) Bing, exploring ChatGPT, or any other available tools. Experimentation is key. Looking back at past technological shifts, it's evident that the real breakthroughs come not just from big ideas but from how people use the technology in practice.

Companies will keep coming up with new ideas but the real magic occurs when individual users, immersed in these new tools, come up with unique and surprising ideas that reshape our future. Cultivating a culture of experimentation and empowering people to test new tools is, therefore, crucial.

The second key aspect involves embracing AI in two dimensions. Firstly, enhancing existing processes with AI to make them more efficient and effective. Speed is of the essence in this phase, given the competitive landscape. Simultaneously, there's the imperative to contemplate what entirely new possibilities AI unlocks that competitors might overlook.

That's where I think we have tremendous opportunity and creative minds are really going to go at it.

Moving on from AI, how important is India as a market for India?

India is pivotal as a thriving market, and we recognise the importance of tailoring our offerings to meet the unique requirements of its rapidly growing businesses and creative minds. Providing access to cutting-edge tools aligns with our goal of empowering individuals and businesses in India.

Secondly, the engineering talent pool in India is invaluable to Microsoft. A significant number of engineers, both native to India and from other parts of the world, contribute to building our products. This diversity of talent ensures that our products are shaped by a global perspective. Whenever someone uses a Microsoft product, be it Bing or any other, they can have confidence that the impact of an engineer from India played a vital role in making that product exceptional.

Going ahead, what are the key focus areas for Microsoft?

From a brand perspective, we are strategically leveraging the current focus on AI to reintroduce Microsoft to individuals who may not have considered us beyond the realm of Windows. This is a rare opportunity to connect with those who might not have had us on their radar, and we are committed to seizing this moment to reintroduce Microsoft as a valuable co-pilot in their technological journey.

Additionally, our approach extends beyond work-related contexts. Recognising the evolving dynamics of people's lives, especially in the post-pandemic landscape where work and personal spheres often blend, we aim for a holistic understanding.

We are developing tools that cater to the diverse needs of individuals, ensuring a seamless transition between professional and personal pursuits. The goal is to offer a set of technologies that empower users not only in their work environments but also in the activities they are passionate about outside of work