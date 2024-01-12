comScore

Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

The films a depict fun and quirky relationships between families celebrating Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti and Makar Sankranti.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 4:30 PM
Still from one of the ads.

Zomato has unveiled a series of ad films celebrating Pongal, Sankranti, Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana, and Lohri. Each festival marks the grand harvest and the onset of auspicious times.

Zomato’s campaign highlights the relationship between a grandmother and her teenage granddaughter who comes home to celebrate Pongal with her family.  

The film captures their relationship with a quirky twist wherein they challenge each other to try something new. While the granddaughter savours a traditional Pongal dish and other festival rituals, possibly for the first time, her grandmother too embraces the new. She tries a few Gen-Z trends taught by her granddaughter, finally having a bite of a dish she hasn't tried at the end. The film subtly underscores technology's seamless integration with age-old traditions. The grandmother, discovering Zomato's role in connecting generations and preserving culture, finds diverse Pongal dishes on the platform.

In another tale, Zomato's Lohri film captures the celebration of the festival in a Punjabi household, particularly significant as they welcome a new member to the family. The narrative revolves around a 7-year-old boy who innocently documents the house's festive preparations. His excitement peaks when he discovers his younger brother, Tingu, near a Zomato delivery partner who has brought special Lohri delicacies to the household. The twist unfolds as Tingu is revealed to be the family's pet dog, celebrating his first Lohri in the household.


First Published on Jan 12, 2024 4:30 PM

