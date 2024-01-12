Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

Zomato has unveiled a series of ad films celebrating Pongal, Sankranti, Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana, and Lohri. Each festival marks the grand harvest and the onset of auspicious times.

Zomato’s campaign highlights the relationship between a grandmother and her teenage granddaughter who comes home to celebrate Pongal with her family.

The film captures their relationship with a quirky twist wherein they challenge each other to try something new. While the granddaughter savours a traditional Pongal dish and other festival rituals, possibly for the first time, her grandmother too embraces the new. She tries a few Gen-Z trends taught by her granddaughter, finally having a bite of a dish she hasn't tried at the end. The film subtly underscores technology's seamless integration with age-old traditions. The grandmother, discovering Zomato's role in connecting generations and preserving culture, finds diverse Pongal dishes on the platform.