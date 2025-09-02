“Mickey Mouse Government”: Seth mocks waterlogged Gurugram

ADVERTISEMENT
Heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR on Monday evening brought temporary relief from the summer heat but plunged Gurugram into severe waterlogging, paralyzing traffic and highlighting the city’s longstanding infrastructure vulnerabilities. Commuters were stranded for hours on National Highway 48 and key arterial roads like Rajiv Chowk, navigating waist-deep water as vehicles struggled to move.
The situation reignited a sharp political debate. Entrepreneur and author Suhel Seth criticized the Haryana government, accusing both former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and current CM Nayab Singh Saini of failing to maintain basic urban infrastructure. “Gurugram is done… the BJP needs some serious introspection,” Seth wrote on X, adding that the city had been neglected for over a decade.
On a serious note: Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine. The first bloke to ruin this was @mlkhattar and @NayabSainiBJP just can’t manage this situation. The @BJP4India needs some serious introspection. They’ve been running this state for 11 years now. You can’t blame Nehru.— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) September 1, 2025
Seth’s posts, which included waterlogged road visuals captioned “Looks like Disneyland is already here. It’s a Mickey Mouse Government,” drew swift responses from BJP leaders. MP Nishikant Dubey argued that the infrastructure crisis stemmed from historical lapses and poor city planning, pointing to collusion between private builders and previous administrations as the root cause.
Urban planners note that Gurugram’s rapid, unplanned expansion, combined with inadequate drainage systems, has repeatedly left the city vulnerable to even moderate rainfall. Monday’s floods underscore the urgency for systemic reforms in urban infrastructure, civic planning, and disaster preparedness, particularly in fast-growing satellite cities around Delhi.
The storm’s aftermath left residents questioning whether short-term relief measures can address the chronic challenges of a city often hailed as a commercial hub but repeatedly paralyzed by monsoon waterlogging.
