            

      Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer) reacts to removal of Bournvita, Horlicks, etc, from ecomm platforms’ ‘health drinks’ section

      By  Storyboard18Apr 15, 2024 1:36 PM
      “This is just the beginning and let's all unite to make India a healthier place!,” he said. (Image sourced via X)

      Recently, the government asked e-commerce platforms to remove Bournvita among other drinks and beverages from their ‘health drinks’ section.

      Influencer and content creator Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer who advocated for the unhealthy aspects of the drink, took to LinkedIn to share his views on the action taken.

      He said, “Great news! After a legal battle with Bournvita which started a year ago, finally we have won!”

      “The government of India has officially declared that Bournvita is not a health drink. It has also asked all e-commerce companies to stop putting Bournvita and other similar drinks (Horlicks, Boost etc.) in the health drinks category!,” he added.

      Himatsingka also said, “Junk food pretending to be healthy is even more dangerous than junk food, and this is a great step towards a health India!”

      “This is just the beginning and let's all unite to make India a healthier place!,” he said.

      On April 10, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said that there is no "health drink defined under the FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations as submitted by FSSAl & Mondelez India”.

      The Ministry in a notification said, “NCPCR, a statutory body constituted under section (3) of the commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005, concluded that there is no "Health Drink defined under FSS Act 2006, Rules and regulations as submitted by FSSAl and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd.”

      It therefore, advised all e-commerce companies and portals to remove drinks and beverages that included Bournvita from the ‘healthy drinks’ category.


      First Published on Apr 15, 2024 1:26 PM

