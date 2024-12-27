Ad-marketing jobs trend | UP gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025 | Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s

ADVERTISEMENT
AI taking your job?: Marketing, Advertising sector sees 9% surge in hiring intent in HY2 2024
According to a report by TeamLease, the Marketing and Advertising sector saw a steady 9 percent hiring intent in the second-half of 2024 (HY2 2024), driven by surge in digital advertising, content marketing expansion, and data-driven marketing strategies.
Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore
State officials view the Mahakumbh as a cornerstone of their broader strategy to establish Uttar Pradesh as India's premier destination for religious and cultural tourism.
Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the operator of Domino’s and Popeyes in India and neighboring markets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Coca-Cola Company to procure sparkling beverages from Coca-Cola’s authorized bottlers.
Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029
In his year-end note, Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekaran outlines bold vision for India’s future with strategic investments in key sectors amid global shifts.
India leads the green transition: High-complexity roles see 57% wage premium Roles like Sustainability Consultant and Cleantech Manager are highlighted for their earning potential in India, emphasizing the value placed on specialized green expertise.
