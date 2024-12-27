            
Ad-marketing jobs trend | UP gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025 | Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  storyboard18_admin | Storyboard18Dec 27, 2024 5:03 PM
10,000 jobs lost in 2024 as Indian startups face financial woes

AI taking your job?: Marketing, Advertising sector sees 9% surge in hiring intent in HY2 2024

According to a report by TeamLease, the Marketing and Advertising sector saw a steady 9 percent hiring intent in the second-half of 2024 (HY2 2024), driven by surge in digital advertising, content marketing expansion, and data-driven marketing strategies.

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

State officials view the Mahakumbh as a cornerstone of their broader strategy to establish Uttar Pradesh as India's premier destination for religious and cultural tourism.

Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the operator of Domino’s and Popeyes in India and neighboring markets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Coca-Cola Company to procure sparkling beverages from Coca-Cola’s authorized bottlers.

Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029

In his year-end note, Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekaran outlines bold vision for India’s future with strategic investments in key sectors amid global shifts.

India leads the green transition: High-complexity roles see 57% wage premium Roles like Sustainability Consultant and Cleantech Manager are highlighted for their earning potential in India, emphasizing the value placed on specialized green expertise.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


Dec 27, 2024

