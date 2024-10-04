Big blow to Mamaearth by UAE court | Liquor brands hike ad spends | W+K shuts Mumbai office

ADVERTISEMENT
Dubai court rejects Honasa Consumer grievance filed over fiasco with UAE distributor
The Court of Merits in Dubai has rejected the grievances filed by Honasa and its distributor in the Middle East and African region (RSM General Trading) and ordered to attach assets of Honasa Consumer in UAE along with refusal to cancel its trading license.
Tipplers to raise their bar this festive season, premium liquor in demand
Liquor brands have increased their ad spends by 15-20 percent focusing on digital and experiential mediums.
W+K shuts Mumbai office; scales back operations, staff
The announcement comes after the agency's chief creative officer (CCO) Santosh Padhi (Paddy) and president Ayesha Ghosh announced their departure.
Swiggy eyes elite customers with exclusive 'Rare Club' concierge service
Rare Club membership unlocks access to exclusive events, experiences, and premium deals, signaling Swiggy's push towards catering to high-net-worth customers ahead of its IPO.
Beyond the startup hype: The hidden costs of a hustle culture
In India, women are more likely to have or develop a mental health issue than men, as per Aon's report on mental health.
