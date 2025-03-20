CCI raids spark hope for indie agencies | Finland happiest country | 'X' sues Indian government

ADVERTISEMENT
CCI raids on major ad firms spark hopes of level playing field for Indie agencies Homegrown advertising agencies are expecting greater transparency in ad rates and costs after the Competition Commission of India's investigation into GroupM, Publicis, Madison, dentsu, and IPG. Read More:
Finland is the world's happiest country once again! Here are the top 10 on the list The report, which evaluates how residents across 140+ countries perceive their quality of life, found that Finland scored an average of 7.74 out of 10, reaffirming its long-standing dominance in global happiness rankings. Read More
Elon Musk's X sues Indian govt over 'unlawful' censorship In the petition, the social media platform, X challenged the Indian government’s use of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act. Read More
Delhi HC proclaims 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark The court had mentioned that 'TAJ' had achieved the status of well-known trademark due to their long duration usage in wide geographical areas of their use, their knowledge amongst the general public etc. Read More
Trade Marks Registry accepts 'Chutiyaram' for FMCG brand, then makes a u-turn The Delhi Trade Marks Registry has retracted its approval of the "Chutiyaram" trademark, attributing the initial acceptance to "error." The registry now asserts that the mark is subject to objections under Sections 9 and 11 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Read More
