            

      Crypto ad boom | BARC identifies premium households | Hyundai Q2 earnings

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 12, 2024 4:38 PM
      Crypto ad boom | BARC identifies premium households | Hyundai Q2 earnings
      Once Donald Trump begins implementing crypto regulations, many countries including India might follow suit, though the frameworks will require time, say experts.

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      US election, Donald Trump fuel crypto ad boom in India; players up spends by 15%

      US election results have ignited a trading frenzy in India with platforms recording the highest hourly volume this quarter. Experts point out ad spending to grow nearly 100% in the coming months.

      BARC identifies premium households, panels to be installed by April 2025

      The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) had ordered over 5,000 premium panels to measure CTV consumption in the country.

      TRAI extends deadline for comments on Network Authorisations consultation paper

      TRAI released a Consultation Paper on the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 on October 22, 2024.

      OnePlay onboards Akshat Rathee as strategic investor and advisor

      Industry veteran and NODWIN Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee joins OnePlay to strengthen the platform's position in India’s competitive cloud gaming market.

      Hyundai India's profit declines 16.5% to Rs 1,337 crore, sells 3.84 lakh units in Q2

      In the mid to long term, Hyundai has anticipated a sustained demand momentum in the auto industry. The company said it will continue to focus on quality of growth by maintaining an optimum balance between volume, market share and margins.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
        First Published on Nov 12, 2024 4:38 PM

        More from Storyboard18

        How it Works

        OTT platforms go ‘family-friendly’ as govt mulls OTT broadcast policy

        OTT platforms go ‘family-friendly’ as govt mulls OTT broadcast policy

        Special Coverage

        Pandit Ad Wars | IT firms report stable attrition | Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Castrol's Global CMO

        Pandit Ad Wars | IT firms report stable attrition | Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Castrol's Global CMO

        Special Coverage

        Private FMs' news struggle | RMG operators go offshore | Xiaomi India's President steps down

        Private FMs' news struggle | RMG operators go offshore | Xiaomi India's President steps down

        Special Coverage

        Radio players increase ad inventory | Britannia's Amit Doshi interview | HUL, Marico, Godrej trim ad spending

        Radio players increase ad inventory | Britannia's Amit Doshi interview | HUL, Marico, Godrej trim ad spending

        Special Coverage

        Ad spends on LinkedIn | Maruti Suzuki's Q2 result | LS Digital’s steady rise

        Ad spends on LinkedIn | Maruti Suzuki's Q2 result | LS Digital’s steady rise

        Special Coverage

        Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: People, planet and profit

        Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: People, planet and profit

        Special Coverage

        Shashwat Sharma to be Bharti Airtel’s MD & CEO | Srividya Srinivasan to take charge as CFO for Gillette India

        Shashwat Sharma to be Bharti Airtel’s MD & CEO | Srividya Srinivasan to take charge as CFO for Gillette India