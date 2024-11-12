Crypto ad boom | BARC identifies premium households | Hyundai Q2 earnings

ADVERTISEMENT
US election, Donald Trump fuel crypto ad boom in India; players up spends by 15%
US election results have ignited a trading frenzy in India with platforms recording the highest hourly volume this quarter. Experts point out ad spending to grow nearly 100% in the coming months.
BARC identifies premium households, panels to be installed by April 2025
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) had ordered over 5,000 premium panels to measure CTV consumption in the country.
TRAI extends deadline for comments on Network Authorisations consultation paper
TRAI released a Consultation Paper on the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 on October 22, 2024.
OnePlay onboards Akshat Rathee as strategic investor and advisor
Industry veteran and NODWIN Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee joins OnePlay to strengthen the platform's position in India’s competitive cloud gaming market.
Hyundai India's profit declines 16.5% to Rs 1,337 crore, sells 3.84 lakh units in Q2
In the mid to long term, Hyundai has anticipated a sustained demand momentum in the auto industry. The company said it will continue to focus on quality of growth by maintaining an optimum balance between volume, market share and margins.
