DPDP Act draft rules coming | Zee-Sony failed merger saga ending | TN govt gaming policy

      Sep 13, 2024 5:03 PM
      Digital companies have been lobbying for a transition period of 18-24 months at least to fully comply with the DPDP Act (Photo: Unsplash)

      DPDP Act draft rules expected within 2 weeks; transition period likely to be restricted to 6 months

      Contrary to the expectations of telcos and tech companies, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 draft rules likely to have a transition period of only around 6-8 months.

      NCLT approves recall of Zee-Sony merger order, allowing ZEEL to withdraw the scheme

      ZEEL has officially withdrawn its composite scheme of arrangement with Culver Max Entertainment and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL), following a settlement.

      Tamil Nadu examining Australia-like gaming policy, video game industry tight-lipped

      During one of the consultative processes, the Tamil Nadu government clarified that they do not differentiate between the video game and RMG industries.

      Meet the executive team driving Ola's electric ambitions in post-IPO world

      Ola Electric has strategically hired experts for its diverse operations, focusing on EV manufacturing, cell production, charging infrastructure, and R&D.

      Virat Kohli-backed Wrogn’s revenue down 29% in FY24

      The men's apparel brand Wrogn's revenue has dipped by 29% and losses surged by 28% in FY24.

      First Published on Sep 13, 2024 5:02 PM

