EssenceMediacom's festive strategy, Tata Capital's new campaign & TCS tops BrandZ 2024

In a recent episode of Storyboard18, Navin Khemka, the CEO of EssenceMediacom for South Asia, reflected on the past year for the agency, the youngest under GroupM. He shared insights on the agency’s performance, particularly in light of the upcoming festive season, and highlighted the ongoing healthy competition among the top three GroupM agencies—MindShare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom. Khemka also touched on EssenceMediacom’s position in terms of rankings and recent business acquisitions.
Additionally, Shibani Gharat engaged in a conversation with Abonty Banerjee, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Tata Capital, about the company’s latest campaign, "Mitaye Faasle," which features Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The campaign focuses on showcasing the real-life challenges and aspirations of Tata Capital’s customers while emphasising financial empowerment and support.
In other news, Kantar’s 2024 BrandZ Report was spotlighted, revealing that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a valuation of $49.7 billion, retained its position as India’s most valuable brand for the third consecutive year. The report indicated a 16% increase in TCS’s brand value from the previous year. The combined value of India's top 75 most valuable brands now stands at $450.5 billion, marking a 19% rise compared to last year.
The financial services sector continued to dominate, with 17 brands contributing 28% of the overall brand value. HDFC Bank held its position as India’s second most valuable brand, followed by State Bank of India (ranked fifth), ICICI Bank (sixth), and LIC (tenth). Meanwhile, Zomato emerged as the fastest-growing brand with a 100% year-on-year (YoY) increase in brand value, reaching $3.5 billion.
Deepender Rana and Soumya Mohanty from Kantar provided further insights into the report, discussing the key findings in detail.