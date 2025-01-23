            
Good Glamm Group sees silent layoffs | Netflix boosts content spending | Pidilite Industries reports marginal rise in Q3 profit

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2025 4:54 PM
Notably, this is not the first time Good Glamm has faced such turbulence; last year, the company undertook a similar layoff spree, raising questions about its long-term strategy.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

BREAKING: Good Glamm Group sees silent layoffs amid financial woes and strategy missteps

The company declined to comment on the layoffs but clarified, "85% of employees had received their salary on time this month."

Netflix to boost content spending to $18 Billion in 2025

The company’s ambitious $18 billion budget reflects its commitment to long-term growth.

Fevicol maker Pidilite Industries reports marginal rise in Q3 profit, revenue increases 9%

Pidilite Industries' shares were up 8.32 percent to Rs 2,988 a piece on Thursday morning.

Jewellery ad spend 2024: Print at 73%, Kalyan Jewellers takes 23%

The South Zone emerged as the leading region, accounting for 36% of the total print ad spend. A significant player in the radio advertising space, Malabar Group of Companies secured 8% of the total ad spend, as per the report.

Google’s Vidhya Srinivasan expands role, now overseeing ads and commerce

Long-time Google ads leader assumes broader role, incorporating shopping, payments, and AI-driven innovations.


First Published on Jan 23, 2025 4:54 PM

