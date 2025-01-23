Good Glamm Group sees silent layoffs | Netflix boosts content spending | Pidilite Industries reports marginal rise in Q3 profit

ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Good Glamm Group sees silent layoffs amid financial woes and strategy missteps
The company declined to comment on the layoffs but clarified, "85% of employees had received their salary on time this month."
Netflix to boost content spending to $18 Billion in 2025
The company’s ambitious $18 billion budget reflects its commitment to long-term growth.
Fevicol maker Pidilite Industries reports marginal rise in Q3 profit, revenue increases 9%
Pidilite Industries' shares were up 8.32 percent to Rs 2,988 a piece on Thursday morning.
Jewellery ad spend 2024: Print at 73%, Kalyan Jewellers takes 23%
The South Zone emerged as the leading region, accounting for 36% of the total print ad spend. A significant player in the radio advertising space, Malabar Group of Companies secured 8% of the total ad spend, as per the report.
Google’s Vidhya Srinivasan expands role, now overseeing ads and commerce
Long-time Google ads leader assumes broader role, incorporating shopping, payments, and AI-driven innovations.