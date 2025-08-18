AAAI President backs one TRP system | Nikhil Kamath invests in renewable energy startup | IAMAI welcome MIB's anti-piracy task force

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: AAAI President backs one TRP system, seeks unified Ad industry voice

Srinivasan K Swamy, recently elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), has stressed the need to strengthen the existing television rating system rather than create multiple competing mechanisms. Swamy's appointment will also boost the process of unifying the voice of the Indian marketing and communication industry, major advertising bodies in the country under a single umbrella organization — the Advertising Council of India (ACI).

IAMAI welcomes MIB’s anti-piracy task force to safeguard India’s creative economy

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to form a dedicated task force to address the growing challenge of online piracy. IAMAI’s Digital Entertainment Committee (DEC), in a statement, has called it a timely and necessary step for protecting India’s creative economy.

Dentsu India brings former Ideabrew leadership to power new podcast vertical

Dentsu India has unveiled the Dentsu Podcast Network, a dedicated vertical aimed at helping brands engage audiences through one of the country’s fastest-growing storytelling formats. The move marks the agency’s push into podcasting as a core pillar of cultural marketing in India.

Private banks lift ad spends 7% in FY25; ICICI Bank tops with Rs 2,843 crore

India's private banks increased their advertising and promotional expenditure by an average 7% in the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), according to the annual reports of listed private lenders- HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank. The rise reflects higher spending across both traditional and digital media formats.

Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137.5 crore in renewable energy startup Goldi Solar

Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, a solar PV module manufacturing company. The investment will enable Goldi Solar to expand its production and position India as one of the world's leading global renewable energy manufacturing hubs.