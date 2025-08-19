Rains paralyse Mumbai travel! Indigo, Akasa Air, other airlines issue advisories

ADVERTISEMENT
Relentless rains battered Mumbai and the Konkan region on Tuesday, bringing the city to a standstill with submerged roads, traffic snarls and delayed public transport. The persistent downpour also disrupted air travel, prompting airlines and airport authorities to issue advisories for passengers.
Several airlines, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, cautioned passengers about possible flight delays and urged them to check flight status before heading to the airport. The Mumbai airport authority also issued a similar warning, advising travellers to plan extra travel time due to poor road conditions.
IndiGo Airlines in a post on X wrote, “Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Mumbai, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation… Please allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual.”
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025
☔???? Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Mumbai, leading to possible delays in flight operations.
Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.
If you're travelling today,…
Mumbai Airport (CSMIA) advised, “Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines and allow extra travel time to reach the airport.”
In view of the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines and allow extra travel time to reach the airport.#CSMIA #PassengerAdvisory #MumbaiAirport #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/AILp023cun— Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) August 18, 2025
Akasa Air also alerted fliers, “Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.”
#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 19, 2025
To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to…
Read More: Rs 20 crore homes, flooded streets: Here's how netizens mock costly homes drowning in monsoon woes
On Monday (August 18), Mumbai airport recorded at least 10 go-arounds due to poor weather conditions. One IndiGo flight was even diverted to Surat. Airlines anticipate continued disruptions if rainfall persists.
The downpour that continued overnight led to severe inundation in low-lying pockets, delayed local train services, and heavy road congestion. Areas including Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Dadar, Chembur and Gandhi Market witnessed intense flooding.