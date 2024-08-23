            
      ISEC rollout is stalled | Meta updates policy | Coca Cola appoints new VP of marketing

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 23, 2024 5:00 PM
      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      Broadcasters' resistance casts shadow on ISEC's prospects for this year

      Indian Socio-Economic Classification System (ISEC) rollout is stalled as broadcasters fail to reach a consensus; experts caution advertisers to take note. As broadcasters find testing results unsatisfactory, consultations are underway.

      Meta updates policy: RMG brands rejoice, alco brands ditched

      In India, gambling is allowed in certain states. It should be noted that as per law, advertising on alcohol is prohibited across the country.

      Coca Cola appoints Greishma Singh as New Vice-President of Marketing

      In her new role, Greishma Singh is expected to steer the company's marketing initiatives, aiming to enhance brand management and consumer reach in the competitive beverage sector.

      Govt to create universities, facilities for media and entertainment creators: Ashwini Vaishnaw

      To further develop creators' economy, Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is focused on creating world-class talent development programs and infrastructure.

      Last day at SPNI office for NP Singh

      August 23, 2024, marks the end of NP Singh's 25-year-long stint at Sony Network Pictures India.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 23, 2024 5:00 PM

