Kiran Nadar adds MF Husain's 'Gram Yatra' to her collection for Rs 119 crore: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Art collector and philanthropist Kiran Nadar has acquired legendary painter MF Husain's untitled masterpiece, 'Gram Yatra', for a staggering Rs 119 crore.
RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka on the X platform wrote, "MF Husain's Gram Yatra (1954) breaks the Rs 100 crore barrier, selling for $13.8 million to Kiran Nadar".
Indian modern art gets its due! M F Hussain’s Gram Yatra (1954) breaks the ₹100cr barrier, selling for $13.8M to Kiran Nadar. Once gifted to Oslo University Hospital by Dr. Volodarsky, its proceeds will now support a noble cause for creating a medical training centre. pic.twitter.com/Om3sZ064uW— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 20, 2025
According to a report by The Economic Times, Goenka expressed his delight, stating, "Great maestro of Indian art, MF Husain, who has broken this price ceiling, and that the artwork has gone to a great collector, one of India's largest".
Previously, Amrita Sher-Gil's 1937 oil-on-canvas painting 'The Story Teller' in 2023, sold for $7.4 million.
Nadar, one of the foremost collectors of Indian art founded her first museum in Delhi a decade ago. She owns a number of MF Husain artworks.
Nadar has been consistently recognized for her contributions to Art and Philanthropy. Recently, she was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri in the Art category. Additionally, in 2023, Nadar was bestowed with the title of "Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour), the highest French civilian award.