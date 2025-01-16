Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi on the impact of public broadcasting | NCLAT to decide Meta's plea on Jan 23

ADVERTISEMENT
Challenge of being a public broadcaster is to present a balanced narrative: Prasar Bharati CEO
At the India Digital Summit (IDS), organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with support from Digital India and Skill India, Gaurav Dwivedi CEO Prasar Bharati discussed the impact of public broadcasting.
He says, "The challenge of being a public broadcaster is to present a balanced narrative. The most important thing is to present the bare facts to audiences and let them take their own call."
Focused on combining heart of storytelling with science of data-driven advertising: Kiran Mani, JioStar
At the India Digital Summit (IDS), organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with support from Digital India and Skill India, Kiran Mani, CEO, Digital, JioStar discusses steering the next chapter of entertainment in India.
Mani, who moved back to India after stints with global tech companies, came back with a hunch, believing that India had probably hit its tipping point in terms of technological significance, consumption patterns, and even economic growth.
From Scripts to Screens: Here's how AI is redefining India’s entertainment landscape
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries worldwide, and India's entertainment sector is no exception. From scripting and production to audience engagement, AI is redefining creativity and efficiency across Bollywood and beyond. AI-generated scripts, hyper-realistic visual effects, personalised streaming recommendations, and virtual influencers are just the beginning of this technological revolution. As AI continues to advance, its influence on storytelling, production, and viewer interaction promises to shape the future of Indian entertainment in unprecedented ways.
The startup leadership dilemma: Who truly bears responsibility for a brand's stumbles?
From celebrity status to scapegoat: Is the the cost of leadership multifaced and nuanced?
NCLAT to decide Meta's plea against CCI's Rs 213.14 cr penalty on Jan 23
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the court appearing, and during its course, they contended that the CCI had overstepped its jurisdiction by ruling on WhatsApp's privacy policy.
