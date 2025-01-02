Regulating online ads, influencer marketing | PM on ONDC, ecomm | Pay DTH subscriber base drops

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
MIB working on rules to regulate online ads, influencer marketing
In response to the parliamentary standing committee, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has shared that it is working on formulating rules to regulate online advertisements, including influencer marketing.
PM Modi hails ONDC's impact on small businesses, e-commerce sector
ONDC has started levying a fee of Rs 1.50 on every successful transaction worth Rs 250 and above from January 1, 2025.
Pay DTH subscriber base drops to 59.91 million, declines by 2.26 million in Q2 FY 2024-25, reveals TRAI data
As of September 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had granted approval for approximately 912 private satellite TV channels.
Maruti Suzuki's Alto, S-Presso see 190% sales jump in December 2024
Maruti Suzuki's mini car segment sales surged to 7,418 units in December 2024, up from 2,557 units in the same month last year.
NIVEA India appoints Siddhartha Juneja as E-Commerce Director
Juneja has over 15 years of experience in FMCG and retail and his career spans leadership roles at Mondelez, Flipkart, and Kellogg's.
Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.