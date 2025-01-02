NIVEA India appoints Siddhartha Juneja as E-Commerce Director

NIVEA India has appointed Siddhartha Juneja as its new e-commerce director. As per the company, the appointment is effective from January 2 2025. In his new role, he will lead NIVEA’s e-commerce strategies to advance digital capabilities and accelerate growth in the online skincare market. He will focus on leveraging emerging digital opportunities to expand NIVEA’s presence and build stronger consumer relationships.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director of NIVEA India, said, "We welcome Siddhartha Juneja to the NIVEA family. His deep understanding of e-commerce and omni-channel strategies will help us accelerate NIVEA's digital transformation and strengthen our connection with consumers in the ever-evolving online space. With his leadership, we are confident that NIVEA India will continue to thrive and innovate in the e-commerce landscape.”

Juneja has over 15 years of experience in FMCG and retail. His career spans leadership roles at Mondelez, Flipkart, and Kellogg's, where he successfully drove e-commerce growth, sales, and marketing. Most recently, as Head of Omni Channel at Mondelez, he drove scaling of e-commerce & modern trade capabilities, focusing on data analytics, content, assortment, activation and media. His efforts resulted in commercial success delivering sustainable growth for the channel.

At Flipkart, he played a key role in evolving the Grocery BU strategy across pricing, assortment, merchandizing, and performance marketing, leading to Flipkart’s success in the grocery segment.