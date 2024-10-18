            
      SC order on OTT | Zee reappoints Punit Goenka | Govt puts weight behind D2M trial

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 18, 2024 5:08 PM
      The Supreme Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) on Friday calling for the establishment of a regulatory board to oversee and manage over-the-top (OTT) and streaming platforms in India.

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      SC dismisses plea seeking regulatory body for OTT platforms

      The petition argued that OTT platforms function without the same checks and balances that traditional media, such as films and television, are required to adhere to.

      Zee Entertainment approves Punit Goenka's reappointment as MD & CEO

      It was further added that under Punit Goenka's leadership, the media conglomerate emerged as a powerful player. Under his leadership, Zee has also navigated various industry challenges and opportunities.

      MIB, TRAI put weight behind D2M Broadcasting, says trial in progress

      Prasar Bharati, the public service broadcaster in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs, is conducting D2M trials using both high-power and low-power transmitters.

      TTK Prestige promotes Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director

      Vijayaraghavan, who previously served as CEO of TTK Prestige, will succeed Chandru Kalro, the outgoing MD.

      Netflix ads plan drives over 50% of Q3 sign-ups: Co-CEO GK Peters

      Netflix will be launching its first-party ad server in Canada in the fourth quarter and later in rest of the ad markets in 2025.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Oct 18, 2024 5:08 PM

