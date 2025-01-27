            
Ashwini Vaishnaw calls Ahmedabad's Coldplay concert a 'global benchmark', Chris Martin calls it 'best stadium'

In his recent tweet, he praised India's capability to host an event on such a large scale.

By  Storyboard18Jan 27, 2025 2:39 PM
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised India's capability to host large scale events such as the Coldplay concert.

British band Coldplay has made waves all over India, garnering appreciation and love from fans in the country. Several personalities have been praising the event itself. The latest one to do so is none other than Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In his recent tweet, he praised India's capability to host an event on such a large scale. His tweet said, "Setting global benchmark ! The biggest ever Coldplay concert at Narendra Modi Stadium, with over 1.3 lakh attendees, showcased India’s capability to host world-class events."

The recent Coldplay concert was held in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The frontman of the British Band Chris Martin called Ahmedabad the 'best stadium'. He addressed the fans and said, “We are so happy to be here, so grateful to be here. We know how lucky we are to play in your beautiful country, especially on a day when all the planets are aligned, and we have the best audience in the best stadium in the whole wide world."

Coldplay performed in India as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. They previously performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The concert was streamed online as Disney+ Hotstar brought the magic to homes nationwide with a live-stream of the concert on January 26. Fans across the country experienced the unforgettable performance virtually.


First Published on Jan 27, 2025 2:39 PM

