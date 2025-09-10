TRAI updates compliance framework; mandates monthly and quarterly reports from DPOs

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a fresh directive requiring Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to submit Performance Monitoring Reports (PMRs) on both a monthly and quarterly basis. According to TRAI, the strengthened reporting framework is designed to enhance compliance monitoring, promote transparency, safeguard consumer interests, and facilitate the orderly growth of the broadcasting and cable television services sector.
The order, issued under Section 12 of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997, applies to Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators, Multi System Operators (MSOs), Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) operators, and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) operators offering broadcasting services.
TRAI had first mandated the submission of quarterly performance monitoring reports (Q-PMRs) from DTH operators through an order dated July 24, 2008. The scope of this reporting obligation was later expanded in June 2019 when the Authority revised the reporting formats and extended the requirement to include MSOs and HITS operators.
With recent amendments in the regulatory framework—particularly concerning the Tariff Order, Interconnection Regulations, and Quality of Service Regulations—TRAI has now updated the formats for submission. The revised formats, annexed to the current order, are applicable to all DPOs.
Under the new directive, all DPOs are required to furnish:
A Monthly Performance Monitoring Report (M-PMR) in the prescribed format within ten days from the end of each month.
A Quarterly Performance Monitoring Report (Q-PMR) in the prescribed format within fifteen days from the end of each quarter.
However, the submission of Q-PMRs has been made optional for DPOs whose active subscriber base, as of the last day of the preceding financial year, does not exceed thirty thousand.