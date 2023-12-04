comScore

Watch Listen

All the highlights from the 19th edition of IAMAI's marketing conclave

Catch all the highlights from the 19th edition of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI)'s Marketing Conclave held in Mumbai.

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2023 10:01 AM
All the highlights from the 19th edition of IAMAI's marketing conclave
In collage - MVS Murthy, CMO at Federal Bank, Snehal Khanoor, co-founder and CEO at TrulyMadly.com, Milind Pathak, chief business officer at Route Mobile and Shilpi Kapoor, CMO at Airtel Payments Bank.

IAMAI organised the 19th edition of MarCon on the 22nd November in Mumbai. This year the focus was on understanding technology’s evolving role in marketing and the emergence of new domains and exciting opportunities for growth and innovation.

The conference included several stimulating panel discussion, fireside chats and keynote speeches from industry stalwarts on intriguing topics ranging from tech-powered Bharat, regulatory insights and industry collaboration for sustainable growth in digital advertising and marketing, the future of digital platforms, Artificial Intelligence, CTV, content marketing and more.


Tags
First Published on Dec 4, 2023 10:00 AM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Watch Listen

Indian advertising industry’s go-to man Shashi Sinha revisits his four-decade long career

Indian advertising industry’s go-to man Shashi Sinha revisits his four-decade long career

Watch Listen

Bombay is the global Mecca of advertising: GCPL's Sudhir Sitapati

Bombay is the global Mecca of advertising: GCPL's Sudhir Sitapati

Watch Listen

India's ad spending soars by 15.5 percent! Exclusive with MIB’s Apurva Chandra

India's ad spending soars by 15.5 percent! Exclusive with MIB’s Apurva Chandra

Watch Listen

Dentsu trying to shape the future and not doing what was done in the past: Harsha Razdan

Dentsu trying to shape the future and not doing what was done in the past: Harsha Razdan

Watch Listen

Can’t stop at one: Emerging models of agency-client partnerships

Can’t stop at one: Emerging models of agency-client partnerships

Watch Listen

Piyush Pandey and Devika Bulchandani on all things new at Ogilvy India

Piyush Pandey and Devika Bulchandani on all things new at Ogilvy India