All the highlights from the 19th edition of IAMAI's marketing conclave

IAMAI organised the 19th edition of MarCon on the 22nd November in Mumbai. This year the focus was on understanding technology’s evolving role in marketing and the emergence of new domains and exciting opportunities for growth and innovation.
The conference included several stimulating panel discussion, fireside chats and keynote speeches from industry stalwarts on intriguing topics ranging from tech-powered Bharat, regulatory insights and industry collaboration for sustainable growth in digital advertising and marketing, the future of digital platforms, Artificial Intelligence, CTV, content marketing and more.