Indian advertising industry’s go-to man Shashi Sinha revisits his four-decade long career

Sinha, who has spent nearly four decades in the advertising industry, is a seasoned professional who has dedicated the majority of his career to a single agency group: Interpublic Group (IPG). The listed American advertising company is the parent of major agencies such as FCB, McCann and IPG Mediabrands, among many others. In a leadership trajectory spanning 25 years, Sinha progressed from being the head of media at FCB Ulka to CEO of all media units under IPG Mediabrands India in 2013.

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2023 10:11 AM
“I thought I'll probably quit in a year's time,” said Shashi Sinha, in an exclusive chat with Storyboard18.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) presented the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023 to advertising veteran Shashi Sinha. This is the highest honour given to an individual in India for contributions to the advertising industry. Sinha, who has spent nearly four decades in the advertising industry, is a seasoned professional much loved in the ad fraternity. But back when he joined the industry, he never imagined he would spend such a long time in it. "I thought I'll probably quit in a year's time," said Shashi Sinha, in an exclusive chat with Storyboard18.


First Published on Dec 4, 2023 10:11 AM

