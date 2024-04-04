ASCI Academy introduces 'Responsible Influencing Course' e-learning certificate

ASCI Academy, the training arm of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), has introduced the 'Responsible Influencing Course' e-learning certification, designed to support content creators be compliant with the ASCI code and the law, and uphold ethical standards and transparency in the influencer marketing industry.

The interactive, two-hour course is broken into 21 small snippets which cover diverse topics. These include, shaping change by embracing self-regulation as an influencer, the power of transparency in embracing authenticity, decoding core concepts of influencer marketing, providing a nuanced understanding of the ASCI code and guidelines with relevant case examples, stated ASCI.

Additionally, the course addresses regulatory and platform-specific guideline requirements. A section focuses on the power of disclosures addressing issues like who should disclose, how and why to disclose and the specific requirements for disclosures. There are other interesting topics like influencer archetypes, brand engagement checklist, and more, ensuring an overall engaging and exciting learning experience.

In today's digital age, creators play a pivotal role in shaping consumer perception and behaviour, making them essential partners for advertisers seeking to reach broader audiences. The course is crafted to equip influencers, content creators, agencies and influencer marketing experts with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate regulatory standards, maintain audience and brand trust, and ensure that they are on the right side of ethical advertising.

Upon course completion and assessment, participants will be awarded the 'Responsible Influencing Certificate’. This certificate signifies their committment to ethical endorsement practices and proficiency in adhering to responsible influencer guidelines, enhancing their professional credibility within the industry.

Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of ASCI, "With so many young and new content creators, it is an exciting time for the advertising industry. It is important that consumer and brand trust remains high in this exciting channel of communication. We want to support influencers to stay on the right side of advertising regulations and codes, so that they are able to keep themselves safe, and have a long and sustained career. With increased scrutiny on influencers and content creators, it is important that they build familiarity with the rules and regulations that surround advertising. The course simplifies the regulatory landscape, and influencers who take the course can be more confident in their endorsements. We also expect brands to prefer creators who have shown their commitment to honest influencing by doing this course.”