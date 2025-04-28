Behind-the-scenes: Making of the Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea’s ‘Chai Bansuri’ and HUL's creative bets

Amid the scenic backdrop of the Krishna River in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a striking, larger-than-life installation captures the attention of onlookers, a massive teapot that serves as both a work of art and a tribute to the brand’s deep roots in Indian classical music. As steam rises from the teapot, it travels through a hidden flute, producing the serene strains of the Hamsadhwani raga. The installation, a part of the ongoing efforts by Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to elevate its Taj Mahal Tea brand, not only enlivens the atmosphere but reinforces the brand’s longstanding association with the rich cultural tapestry of Indian classical music.

The immersive experience marks the latest in a series of marketing initiatives designed to resonate with both the local community and a wider audience. In 2023, a rain-activated billboard outside the Vijayawada railway station featured a santoor whose strings played the Raag Megh Malhar when touched by raindrops, earning it a prestigious Silver Lion at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Both the "Chai Bansuri" installation and the Megh Santoor campaign were conceived through a collaborative effort between HUL, Ogilvy India, and Mindshare, with the city of Vijayawada chosen as the focal point. The decision to highlight this particular city, according to Ishtpreet Singh, head of beverages at HUL, is rooted in Vijayawada’s prominence as a key market for Taj Mahal Tea, a brand that commands a significant share of the company’s national volumes.

For Ogilvy’s executive creative directors, Fritz Gonsalves and Jayesh Raut, the city’s importance was integral to the campaign’s direction. As they explained in a conversation with Storyboard18, the goal was not only to strengthen the connection with the people of Vijayawada but also to create an experience that would be unforgettable, one that would stand out and become a point of pride for the local community.

The Chai Bansuri concept, an ambitious blend of art, heritage, and innovation, was born from a desire to build on the success of previous campaigns, particularly the Megh Santoor, by creating something grander, more immersive, and with a lasting "wow" factor. Singh elaborated on the brand's core philosophy of Sukoon ke Pal, moments of tranquility where music, flavor, and serenity converge to craft an experience that lingers long after the last sip of tea.

Over the span of eight months, a diverse team worked diligently to bring the concept to life, collaborating with musicians like percussionist Taufiq Qureshi and flautist Hrishikesh Majumdar, as well as engineering experts. Their task was to translate the essence of Hamsadhwani, a raga of Carnatic music, into a sensory experience that was both visually captivating and sonically entrancing.

The creative team, led by Ogilvy, encountered multiple challenges in the technical execution of the installation. Early prototypes were abandoned when materials like wood and PVC failed to meet the necessary specifications. It was only when they turned to metal, refined through technical adjustments, that the campaign’s vision began to materialize. The final result, a teapot-shaped structure that mirrored the dome of the Taj Mahal, became both a symbol of the brand and a marvel of engineering. With the ability to hold 500 liters of water, the teapot boiled 200 liters of tea during its inaugural launch, generating enough steam to create a consistent pressure necessary to produce the raga for its entire duration.

The musical notes, guided by Qureshi, evokes images of serene riverbanks surrounded by lush greenery, an apt metaphor for Vijayawada itself, which lies on the banks of the Krishna River. Qureshi’s decision to feature Hamsadhwani was informed by his deep connection to the landscape and the feeling the music inspired. The flute, a fitting instrument for the occasion, amplified the beauty of the raga, further enriching the experience.

Despite mostly positive reactions on social media, some detractors criticized the campaign as mediocre. In response, Ogilvy’s creative directors invited critics to visit Taj Mahal Tea’s Instagram page, where the campaign had been widely celebrated for its beauty and innovation. The team is hopeful that the campaign will achieve similar acclaim to Megh Santoor, which earned accolades at last year’s Cannes Lions.

As the brand continues to innovate and engage with its audience in creative ways, Chai Bansuri stands as a testament to the power of combining tradition with technology to create a uniquely Indian experience. one that resonates with both local pride and global recognition.

