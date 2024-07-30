Bharti Airtel's ad spendings decline by 14.2% in FY24; plans to increase women workforce by 20%

Bharti Airtel's advertisement and marketing declined by 14.2% annually in FY24. The company's ad spending in FY24 stood at Rs 5,863 million from Rs 6,835 million in FY23.

Its consolidated ad spending also decreased by 12.7% in FY24. The telco major spent Rs 10,935 million in FY24 as against 12,539 million in FY23.

Bharti Airtel's spending on business promotion stood at Rs 1,068 million as of March 2024 as compared to Rs 1,166 million in FY23. On a consolidated basis, the company spent Rs 2,145 million in FY24 on promotion activity.

The telecom major standalone net profit rose to Rs 49,882 million in FY24 and revenue was up by 11% to Rs 941,198 million.

However, the consolidated net profit declined by 11% to Rs 74,670 million in the previous fiscal year. Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,499,824 million.

Airtel has a total of 406.3 million customers in India (352.3 million mobile customers). In FY 2023-24, the company crossed the milestone of a total of 350 million customers and 250 million data customers.

'Bharti Airtel to expand workforce'

To boost diversity in the workplace, Bharti Airtel has plans to increase the share of women workforce to at least 20% by the end of the current fiscal year.