Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals names Anuj Arora as Business Head - Fans (P&L Responsibility)

Previously, Anuj Arora led Symphony Limited as global chief marketing officer and business head.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2025 11:07 AM
Anuj Arora began his career at Godrej Consumer as an area sales manager and then joined Reliance Retail as strategy planner.

Anuj Arora, who led Symphony Limited as global chief marketing officer and business head, has joined Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals as business head - fans (P&L responsibility). In this role, he will be responsible for topline, gross margin, ebidta, category management, cape etc.

In a note, he shared, "After 3 years of meaningful, impactful and enriching stint at Symphony Limited, I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Business Head - Fans (P&L responsibility) at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited! Back to Aamchi Mumbai ;-)."

Arora began his career at Godrej Consumer as an area sales manager and then joined Reliance Retail as strategy planner. Then, he joined A.W. Faber-Castell as marketing head, and then joined Shachihata Private Limited where he was elevated to DGM - marketing. Then, he moved to Piramal Enterprises as chief marketing manager and then joined Welspun Group.

In his previous role at Symphony Limited, Arora took on the additional responsibility of heading business for our new range of products in TT(Table top) range of products with end to end responsibility of sales, marketing and P&L.


First Published on Mar 6, 2025 11:05 AM

