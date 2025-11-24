Malaysia plans social media ban for users under 16

Malaysia has put companies for social media under scrutiny in years. This responds to claims of a rise in content including gambling online and posts related to race, religion and royalty. Platforms and services for messaging with more than 8 million users in Malaysia require a license under a regulation in effect since January.

Malaysia plans a ban on social media for users under age 16 starting next year. The nation joins a list of countries choosing limits on access to platforms due to concerns about safety for children.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that the government reviews mechanisms to impose restrictions on age for use of social media in Australia and nations. Fadzil cited a need to protect youths from harms online such as cyberbullying, scams involving finances, and abuse of children.

Fadzil told reporters hope exists that platforms for social media will comply next year with the decision by the government to bar those under age 16 from opening accounts. The Star posted a video of remarks online.

Effects of social media on health and safety of children have become a concern globally. Companies including TikTok, Snapchat, Google and Meta Platforms face lawsuits in the United States for roles in a crisis of mental health.

Platforms for social media in Australia plan to deactivate accounts registered to users under 16 next month. This ban for teenagers has attention from regulators. France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece test a template for an app for verification of age.

Indonesia announced plans in January to set an age minimum for users of social media. The neighbor later issued a regulation requiring platforms to filter content and impose measures for verification of age.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 9:15 AM