Kwality Walls (India) announces new board as it prepares to separate from HUL

Kwality Walls (India) Limited (KWIL), one of India’s major ice cream and frozen dessert producers, has unveiled its new Board of Directors as it prepares for its demerger from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). The separation, scheduled to take effect on 1 December 2025, marks a significant step in KWIL’s transition into a standalone listed company, as per scanex.trade.

The newly formed board consists of seven members, representing a mix of executive leadership, independent oversight and global strategic experience. Two executive directors have been appointed: Chitrank Goel as Deputy Managing Director and Prashant Premrajka as Chief Financial Officer. The board also includes one non-executive director, Ritesh Tiwari, who currently serves as Global Head of M&A, Treasury and Ventures at Unilever PLC.

Four independent directors—Ravi Pisharody, Madhavan Hariharan, JV Raman and Shukla Wassan—complete the lineup, bringing expertise across consumer goods, governance, finance and strategic management. The company said the appointments form a crucial part of its preparations to operate independently and pursue focused growth in India’s competitive ice cream category.

KWIL, which houses brands such as Kwality Walls, Magnum and Cornetto, is expected to benefit from a dedicated operational structure post-demerger, enabling faster responses to market trends and sharper strategic execution. Once the restructuring takes effect on 1 December 2025, the company is expected to debut on India’s major stock exchanges, though a listing date has not yet been confirmed.

The formation of the new board marks an important milestone in KWIL’s journey towards becoming an independent entity and leveraging its brand equity and distribution strength as a standalone player in the frozen desserts market.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 9:44 AM