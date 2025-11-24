FutureBrand’s Global CEO and entire executive team exit as IPG–Omnicom merger nears completion

Global CEO Nick Sykes joined the company in 2010 as managing director before becoming global CEO in 2019. Prior to this, he served as managing director of McCann Worldgroup.

FutureBrand’s global chief executive Nick Sykes has stepped down after a 15-year stint at the strategy and design agency, marking one of the most significant leadership shake-ups within Interpublic Group ahead of its impending merger with Omnicom.

The rest of FutureBrand’s global executive team also exited the company last week.

Alongside Sykes, the departures include global chief creative officer Gianni Tozzi, global chief strategy officer Jon Tipple, people and culture director Katy Nunn, global chief growth officer Lauren Maynard, and executive assistant Louise Nelson. Except for Tozzi, who operated from Milan, all senior leaders were based in London.

The exits come as FutureBrand is formally removed from McCann Worldgroup’s structure. Staff across markets will now report directly to their respective McCann offices, with the London team transitioning under McCann U.K.

FutureBrand’s website lists around 60 employees in London, servicing clients such as World Athletics Ultimate Championship and SCI Ventures.

Sykes joined the company in 2010 as managing director before becoming global CEO in 2019. Prior to this, he served as managing director of McCann Worldgroup. Tozzi had been with FutureBrand for 17 years, rising from executive creative director in 2008 to global CCO in 2024. Tipple spent 13 years at the agency and also held the role of head of planning at McCann London for three years. Nunn, who joined in 2019 as senior people manager for Europe, was elevated to people and culture director in 2021. Maynard, who spent nearly two years at FutureBrand, previously served as EVP and global managing director for McCann Worldgroup’s advisory services. Nelson spent a decade at the agency and earlier worked at TBWA\London.

A McCann spokesperson told Campaign that the structural shift is designed to bring FutureBrand “into closer alignment with McCann,” noting that design and brand experience now sit at the core of modern brand-building. “Nick and his leadership team have left FutureBrand in a position of strength as a globally respected authority on brand design. We’re grateful for the impact they’ve had on our company and our clients.”

FutureBrand U.K. operates out of the same building as McCann London, McCann Worldgroup and Weber Shandwick. In July, MullenLowe Global also moved into the same office space, while MullenLowe U.K. shifted to Old Bailey, which also houses FCB London and IPG Mediabrands. In the U.S., FutureBrand functioned under Dxtra, IPG’s PR and specialist communications division that includes Weber Shandwick and Golin.

The restructuring arrives at a pivotal moment, with Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic expected to close imminently, creating the world’s largest agency holding group. Both FutureBrand and IPG declined to comment on the departures.

This leadership churn follows another recent change: in October, FutureBrand’s former managing director Polly Hopkins joined Elmwood as U.K. managing director and global head of corporate brand.

In December 2022, Tata Group onboarded FutureBrand, which is a part of the IPG, to reconfigure Air India’s new identity and logo.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 9:15 AM