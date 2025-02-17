Nielsen collaborates with JioStar ahead of Tata IPL to advanced ad measurement

Nielsen has collaborated with JioStar to provide advanced analytics solutions for its OTT platform – JioHotstar ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This collaboration aims to establish new benchmarks for effective campaign measurement. This will enable the first-of-its-kind transparent reporting for an Indian media company.

Nielsen will establish a data pipeline to measure the effectiveness of advertiser campaigns on JioHotstar properties, leveraging its in-depth expertise in audience measurement and first-party data. The initiative will offer advertisers and agencies enhanced insights to optimize campaign performance and effectiveness during the highly anticipated TATA IPL 2025.

Under this engagement, Nielsen will deploy advanced tools such as Nielsen ONE Ads (erstwhile Nielsen’s DAR - Digital Ad Ratings) and the newly developed Volumetric and Reach Analysis on the Platform to provide insights into viewership and ad performance on the JioHotstar Platform. The metrics will be accessible through the Nielsen One dashboard, enabling advertisers to gain valuable insights including impressions, clicks, campaign reach and on-target reach delivered by their campaigns on JioHotstar. This offering will address the industry’s need for measurement solutions while enhancing the transparency in advertising performance.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ishan Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer, Sports Revenue, SMB & Creator, JioStar said, “Through our association with Nielsen, we aim to redefine how advertising on Digital/ OTT is measured and delivered across India’s most iconic entertainment and sports properties. As one of the largest streaming platforms in the country, JioHotstar is committed to providing advertisers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance transparency and precision. The collaboration is another step towards delivering unparalleled value to our partners during Tata IPL 2025 and beyond.”

“As a trusted leader in audience measurement for over 100 years, Nielsen is committed to supporting the evolving needs of advertisers with data-driven insights,” says Arnaud Frade, President, (Commercial), Asia, Nielsen. “Our collaboration with JioHotstar not only reinforces our role as a preferred partner in the Indian media ecosystem but also enables us to address long-standing industry challenges. With this, we aim to bring more transparency and accountability to digital ad measurement. Together, we are shaping the future of India’s rapidly evolving media landscape, helping advertisers to make more informed and data-driven decisions that should ultimately drive better outcomes in a dynamic digital environment”, he further added.