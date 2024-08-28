P&G Hygiene and Health Care ad expenses up by Rs 568 crore in Q4FY24

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited posted a marginal decline in profit to Rs 675.02 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 driven by the "impact of one-time tax-related items both in the base period and current period".
The advertising and sales promotion expenses increased to Rs 568 crore between April and June FY24 from Rs 426 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.
The femcare and healthcare company had posted a profit of Rs 676.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The company's revenue from operation stood at Rs 4205.70 crore in Q4FY24. Last fiscal in the same period, the company reported Rs 3917.90 crore in revenue from operation. P&G Hygiene and Health Care reported sales of Rs 4,192 crore, up 7% versus a year ago owing to innovation, premiumization, and driving category growth in the feminine hygiene category.
The company said its business has continued to grow driven by products like Vicks and Whisper-related products.
“Even in a challenging operating environment, we delivered a balanced growth this year, while continuing to drive category growth through innovations that delight our consumers. These results are a testament to our teams’ execution of the integrated growth strategy, which we remain committed to – a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization – all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation," V Kumar, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.