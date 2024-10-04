Piramal Capital & Housing Finance rolls out 'Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hai' 2.0 campaign

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (Piramal Finance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), announced the launch of the second phase of its campaign "Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hai”.

This initiative aims to empower underserved customers in Bharat by providing access to formal credit, and celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of customers.

The campaign features stories of two individuals — a rickshaw driver and a sugarcane juice vendor. In the video, the rickshaw driver pauses his meter at a gas station to ensure his customer isn’t charged while waiting to refuel.

At the same time, the sugarcane juice vendor chooses to serve a good quantity of juice without reducing it by putting ice. They highlight their challenges of being viewed as unserved, and this is where Piramal Finance steps in, empowering customers to approach them with confidence as long as they have a thriving business or employment and good intent.

The tagline is “Aaiye Baat Karte Hain,”. The ads will be available in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “The second phase of our campaign reinforces our unwavering commitment to serve the underserved and unserved segments, focusing on individuals who demonstrate clear intent and potential."

He added, "The response to our inaugural campaign was phenomenal, evident in our consistent growth. This new initiative takes our efforts a step further in the customer journey, addressing the unique challenges faced by those who perceive themselves as credit unworthy. We aim to change that narrative, reinforcing our role as an integral part of our customers' journeys and their moments of connection with our brand. As we expand our products and solutions portfolio, branch network, and deepen our presence in non-metro markets, we remain focused on driving economic progress and unlocking value for our customers."

Arvind Iyer, Head of Marketing, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “‘Aaiye Baat Karte Hain’ is an open gesture inviting customers advancing in their lives to discuss their financial aspirations with us. We aim to help them navigate their journey towards accessing financial resources. This new campaign represents the next phase in the evolution of Piramal Finance’s brand promise of 'Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hai.' We remain committed as a lender to creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem for underserved individuals across India. We aim to reassure potential customers that we assess their needs fairly and transparently, fostering relationships built on the foundation of trust and support.”

Kawal Shoor, Planner and Founding Partner of The Womb, said, “Achchi Neeyat was a clarion call we conceived for Piramal Finance last year. Early success and research showed that, in Piramal Finance, the underserved now saw someone who really was for them. Now was the time to extend a hand further and actively invite them in with ‘Aaiye Baat Karte Hain’. Market studies had shown that budget Bharat have been rebuffed for too long by the organised loans industry, and they’re used to hearing ‘no’ all too often. With ‘Aaiye Baat Karte Hain’ we want to make the ‘Neeyat’ proposition come alive even more compellingly, as also to make them feel valued, and included”.