Wavemaker India bags JK Cement's media business: Exclusive

One of India’s leading cement manufacturing companies JK Cement’s media business has likely been bagged by Wavemaker India, according to sources. Industry sources indicate that the GroupM-owned media investments firm was given the mandate as the company looks to increase visibility on the back of its expansion plans.

Storyboard18 has reached out to Wavemaker for an official comment. The article will be updated with the company's response.

On May 12, JK Cement announced its fourth quarter financial results, reporting an increase of 101 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs. 219.75 crore. The company reported Rs. 3105.77 crore as consolidated revenue from its operations in the March quarter, an increase of 11 percent from Rs. 2777.88 crore last year.

At the Abby awards during the Goafest this year, Wavemaker India won the title of ‘Agency of the Year’ with a total of 16 metals. The agency won a total of four gold, nine silver and three bronze trophies.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. JKCement’s operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975.