Zepto's sweet surprise: Soan Papdi takes center stage this Diwali

Quick-commerce giant Zepto is embracing a new sweet mission this Diwali-making "Soan Papdi Great Again." In its latest campaign, the company urges everyone to think twice before re-gifting the much-loved (and sometimes reluctantly passed along) Diwali delicacy.
The ad film spins a nostalgic yet humorous tale of Soan Papdi's journey: from being the iconic sweet that graces every home during the festival season to its bittersweet reputation as a regifting staple, and now, its big comeback, courtesy of Zepto.
The campaign film features a sulking Soan Papdi facing an existential crisis, tired of being the butt of jokes and endless memes about its regifting fate.
In a dramatic twist, just as it contemplates ending its sweet journey by leaping off a bridge, a Zepto delivery boy appears, calling out to it and changing its mind. The encounter prompts Soan Papdi to rethink its purpose, and thus begins its transformation from a humble confection to Zepto's new "Comeback Officer." Armed with a fresh start, the sweet treat is ready to reclaim its rightful place in the hearts of Diwali celebrators across the country.
"Soan Papdi is more than just a sweet. It's a symbol of Indian festivities, an enduring part of the celebrations," said Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, in a report.
Positioned as a movement to give Soan Papdi its well-deserved recognition, Zepto's "Make Soan Papdi Great Again" campaign celebrates the enduring legacy of this classic Indian sweet, combining tradition with a touch of humour and a lot of heart.