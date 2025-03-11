Ahead of IPO, Value 360 Communications appoints Keshav Shanbhag as CFO

ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of the IPO, public relations agency Value 360 Communications, announced the appointment of financial strategist Keshav Shanbhag as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
With over 17 years of experience across investor relations, IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, and business turnarounds, Shanbhag will spearhead the company's financial strategy and investor relations initiatives. He will be responsible for overseeing the organization's financial health, enhancing access to finance, and managing the overall financial strategy and operations.
The announcement has come as the company successfully closed its pre-IPO investment round, securing interest from prominent investors including Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, and prepares to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its SME IPO.
Expressing his vision for the role, Shanbhag said, "I'm honored to join Value 360 Communications at such a transformative juncture in its corporate journey. The opportunity to steer the company's financial strategy as it prepares for its public listing represents a unique challenge. I look forward to leveraging my experience in capital markets and investor relations to advance Value 360 Communications' position as the market leader in integrated communications".