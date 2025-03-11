            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • ahead-of-ipo-value-360-communications-appoints-keshav-shanbhag-as-cfo-58921

Ahead of IPO, Value 360 Communications appoints Keshav Shanbhag as CFO

With over 17 years of distinguished experience across investor relations, IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, and business turnarounds, Shanbhag will spearhead the company's financial strategy and investor relations initiatives

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2025 2:26 PM
Ahead of IPO, Value 360 Communications appoints Keshav Shanbhag as CFO
Keshav Shanbhag appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Value 360 Communications

Ahead of the IPO, public relations agency Value 360 Communications, announced the appointment of financial strategist Keshav Shanbhag as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With over 17 years of experience across investor relations, IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, and business turnarounds, Shanbhag will spearhead the company's financial strategy and investor relations initiatives. He will be responsible for overseeing the organization's financial health, enhancing access to finance, and managing the overall financial strategy and operations.

The announcement has come as the company successfully closed its pre-IPO investment round, securing interest from prominent investors including Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, and prepares to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its SME IPO.

Expressing his vision for the role, Shanbhag said, "I'm honored to join Value 360 Communications at such a transformative juncture in its corporate journey. The opportunity to steer the company's financial strategy as it prepares for its public listing represents a unique challenge. I look forward to leveraging my experience in capital markets and investor relations to advance Value 360 Communications' position as the market leader in integrated communications".


Tags
First Published on Mar 11, 2025 2:26 PM

More from Storyboard18

Agency News

Publicis to acquire data and ID technology group Lotame

Publicis to acquire data and ID technology group Lotame

Brand Marketing

Havas reports €2.736 billion revenue in 2024, EBIT reaches record €338 million

Havas reports €2.736 billion revenue in 2024, EBIT reaches record €338 million

Brand Marketing

Creativeland Asia takes WinZO to court, cries foul over misuse of creative idea

Creativeland Asia takes WinZO to court, cries foul over misuse of creative idea

Agency News

Dentsu Creative Webchutney announces National Creative Leadership

Dentsu Creative Webchutney announces National Creative Leadership

Agency News

GroupM secures global media partnership with Electronic Arts

GroupM secures global media partnership with Electronic Arts

Advertising

Omnicom seeks CCI nod for acquisition of Interpublic Group

Omnicom seeks CCI nod for acquisition of Interpublic Group

Brand Makers

Schbang consolidates its holding structure as Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia secure complete ownership

Schbang consolidates its holding structure as Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia secure complete ownership