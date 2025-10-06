boAt returns to profit in FY25 with Rs 60 crore net gain, revenue tops Rs 3,000 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Consumer electronics brand boAt has returned to profitability in FY25, posting a consolidated net profit of over Rs 60 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 142 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 79.7 crore in FY24.
Its parent company, Imagine Marketing Limited, reported revenue of Rs 3,097.8 crore, driven by strong performance in the audio category, strategic growth in wearables, and growing traction in new business segments.
On a standalone basis, the company posted revenue of Rs 3,089.6 crore and a net profit of Rs 64.2 crore in FY25.
“FY25 marks a pivotal turning point for boAt. Through cost discipline, innovation, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, we have not only returned to profitability but also laid the foundation for long-term sustainable growth,” said Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of boAt.
Echoing similar optimism, Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and Executive Director, added, “This milestone of returning to profitability after two years reflects the resilience of our business model and the trust of millions of consumers who continue to choose boAt.”
The company, which has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) through the confidential filing route, plans to raise funds through a Rs 900 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,100 crore by existing shareholders.
This marks boAt’s second attempt at going public after it withdrew its 2022 IPO plans amid volatile market conditions. The company later raised $60 million in private funding to fuel its expansion.
Founded in 2013, boAt launched its flagship brand in 2014 and has since grown into one of India’s leading consumer electronics companies.