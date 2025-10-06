We missed the 4G and 5G bus, not 6G: Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

ADVERTISEMENT
India is positioning itself as a key player in shaping global 6G standards, with Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia asserting that the country will not repeat its late entry seen during the 4G and 5G eras.
Moneycontrol reported that Scindia said he had reviewed the progress of seven vertical groups under the Bharat 6G Alliance, the multi-stakeholder body driving India’s 6G roadmap. “We didn’t have a seat at the table for 4G or 5G. But we’re early movers in the 6G space and will actively participate in the standard and protocol setting processes at global forums like the ITU and 3GPP,” he said.
The minister noted that while 6G remains in its conceptual phase, protocols and frameworks will take around five to seven years to crystallise. India has already made “two or three propositions,” including one on ubiquitous networks, which has gained acceptance internationally.
Scindia added that a dedicated Gantt chart is being created to track the Alliance’s progress and ensure timely contributions once global standards are formalised. He expects 6G standards to be in place by 2027–28, paving the way for pre-execution trials.
On the satellite communications front, Scindia said the regulatory framework is being finalised, with three licences already granted. He projected that India’s satcom market could double within the next two years.
Responding to calls from the Broadband India Forum to classify satellite communications as a distinct category under the new telecom authorisation framework, Scindia said the matter rests with TRAI, adding, “I don’t interfere with the regulator’s mandate.”
