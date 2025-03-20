Liqvd Asia acquires AdLift to scale up operations in USA, GCC, APAC, Europe

The digital-first advertising agency, Liqvd Asia has announced the acquisition of AdLift, a performance marketing and SEO agency. This strategic move aims to reshape the digital marketing landscape and position Liqvd Asia as a dominant force in integrated marketing solutions, combining branding, content, SEO, and AI-driven performance marketing to deliver result-oriented solutions and business impact. The acquisition aligns with Liqvd Asia’s broader vision of scaling operations in key international markets, including the USA, GCC, APAC, and Europe. Leveraging AdLift’s global expertise, the combined entity aims to enhance client engagement, optimise ad spends, and grow in performance marketing space.

To ensure operational continuity, AdLift’s leadership team will continue managing business functions within a joint leadership framework, reporting to the Liqvd Asia board. The focus will be on aligning strategic goals, consolidating technology platforms, and enhancing client servicing efficiency.

Founded in 2013, Liqvd Asia has built a reputation in digital branding and content-driven campaigns. By acquiring AdLift, which is known for data-driven performance marketing, the agency strengthens its position as a full-funnel marketing leader, offering clients holistic, ROI-driven strategies that maximise brand impact and accelerate growth.

With this acquisition, Liqvd Asia expands its service portfolio, blending creativity with analytics to craft high-performance marketing strategies. Clients will benefit from cutting-edge AI-powered marketing, automation, and precision-targeted campaigns that drive measurable results.

Arnab Mitra, founder and managing director of Liqvd Asia, said, "In today's digital-first world, brands require seamless, data-driven marketing strategies that enhance visibility and drive meaningful engagement. This acquisition marks a natural evolution in our journey to create an end-to-end marketing powerhouse that blends storytelling with performance at scale. With AdLift’s expertise in data-led strategies complementing our creative strengths, we aimcto redefine marketing excellence and deliver transformational business results."

Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO of AdLift, added, "AdLift has always focused on delivering high-impact SEO and performance marketing solutions. Joining forces with Liqvd Asia allows us to scale our capabilities, offering brands a 360-degree marketing approach that is creative, data-driven, and customer-centric. This acquisition is not just about expansion—it’s about setting new benchmarks in digital marketing innovation."

With a strengthened financial position, Liqvd Asia plans to invest in AI-driven platforms, automation technologies, and integrated digital transformation services. The acquisition also paves the way for strategic partnerships and global expansion.