IAMAI welcomes MIB’s anti-piracy task force to safeguard India’s creative economy

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to form a dedicated task force to address the growing challenge of online piracy. IAMAI’s Digital Entertainment Committee (DEC), in a statement, has called it a timely and necessary step for protecting India’s creative economy.
The Cinematograph Amendment Act 2023 introduced strict penalties for digital piracy and gave authorities the power to act against illegal recordings and transmissions. The Rob Report, released in 2024 jointly by EY and the IAMAI further highlighted the urgency of action. According to the report, India’s entertainment industry, including OTT platforms and theatres, loses Rs. 224 billion annually to online piracy, with 51 percent of media consumers watching pirated content. The report called for stronger enforcement, fair pricing, and innovative distribution models to make legal content more accessible. The formation of a dedicated task force is a welcome step that brings these legal provisions and industry insights together.
Kiran Mani, CEO of JioStar and the Chair of IAMAI’s Digital Entertainment Committee, said, “IAMAI’s participation in this task force would ensure that industry expertise is directly channelled into decisive measures that safeguard our creative economy and fuel long term growth.
By bringing together the collective experience of the entertainment ecosystem, we can help shape solutions that protect India’s creative economy and drive its long-term growth. This will help in creating an ecosystem where original content thrives and creators have the confidence to bring more stories to audiences everywhere.”
Emphasising the importance of united efforts, Deepit Purkayastha, Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts and Co-Chair of the Digital Entertainment Committee, said, “Piracy is still one of the biggest hurdles for our industry. This task force is a chance for us to work hand in hand with the government and the wider ecosystem to find solutions that really work. Together, we can set the stage for a stronger and more trusted entertainment industry.”
With the task force taking shape, strong laws in place, and a united industry voice pushing for action, India’s media and entertainment sector has a real opportunity to protect creative work, strengthen credibility, and expand its global reach.