Foxconn begins iPhone 17 production in Bengaluru, boosting India's role in global supply chain

Bengaluru is set to become the "iPhone capital of the world," according to Karnataka's industries minister, MB Patil. The statement comes as Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, has begun producing the iPhone 17 at its new facility in Devanahalli.
The new plant is Foxconn's second-largest outside of China, built with a substantial investment of $2.8 billion (Rs 25,000 crore). Minister Patil highlighted the significance of the development, stating that it "reflects Karnataka’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing, creating thousands of jobs, strengthening supply chains, and powering India’s export ambitions."
This new production line is in addition to the manufacturing of the iPhone 17 at Foxconn's Chennai unit. Reports indicate that Apple is aggressively scaling up its production in India, with plans to increase output to 60 million units this year, up from 35-40 million in 2024-25. Last year alone, Apple's iPhone assembly in India grew by 60%, amounting to an estimated $22 billion.
Despite initial challenges, Patil expressed confidence in the project, noting that Foxconn's operations are on schedule and reaffirming investor confidence in the region's strong ecosystem.