Sam Altman on ChatGPT-5 | WhatsApp's new AI feature | AI job creation a lie?

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Sam Altman admits missteps in GPT-5 rollout as OpenAI pushes updates

Weeks after the rocky debut of GPT-5, OpenAI has announced a series of updates to make its latest flagship AI model feel more natural and engaging.

Responding to user feedback that the model “felt too formal,” the company said it has introduced subtle behavioural tweaks to ChatGPT. Users will now see more approachable responses, with phrases such as “Good question” or “Great start” incorporated into conversations. OpenAI stressed that these adjustments are not intended as flattery and internal tests show “no rise in sycophancy” compared to GPT-5’s earlier personality. The updates are expected to roll out in the coming week.

The changes come amid mounting criticism of GPT-5’s launch, which was delayed multiple times due to safety testing and compute limitations. When the model finally became available on August 7, many users described the improvements as incremental, focused mainly on cost and speed rather than groundbreaking capabilities.

Former Google executive calls AI Job creation claims a ‘capitalist lie’

A former Google executive has dismissed the widespread belief that artificial intelligence (AI) will generate new employment opportunities, calling it “100% crap” and “a capitalist lie.”

Mo Gawdat, who served as chief business officer at Google X for nearly five years, said not only will AI fail to create jobs, but it will also replace roles once thought secure, including senior leadership positions. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Gawdat warned: “Video editors, podcasters, executives — all will be replaced.” He also pointed to predictions from Bill Gates that even doctors and teachers could eventually be overtaken by AI systems.

Gawdat cited his own AI-powered startup, Emma.love, as evidence of the rapid disruption. The platform, developed by just three engineers, would previously have required a team of around 350 people to build, he said.

WhatsApp to introduce AI-powered writing help for users

WhatsApp is testing a new AI-powered feature that will allow users to refine their messages before sending them. The tool, called Writing Help, has been spotted in the app’s Android beta version 2.25.23.7, according to tipster WaBetaInfo.

The feature uses Meta AI, the company’s in-house artificial intelligence model, to help users rephrase, proofread, or even change the tone of their messages. Available options include Professional, Funny, and Rephrase, giving users more flexibility in how they communicate. Importantly, the tool is optional — users can continue sending unedited messages as usual.

Meta says the system will rely on private processing technology to ensure user anonymity and end-to-end encryption, even when the AI editor is used. The recipient of a message will not be able to see whether it has been edited by AI.

Anthropic’s Claude AI to terminate abusive chats in new safeguard for own 'welfare'

Amazon-backed AI firm Anthropic has announced that its most advanced artificial intelligence systems, Claude Opus 4 and 4.1, will now be able to exit conversations in cases where users are abusive or persistently harmful in their interactions.

The feature, which the company describes as an experiment, is aimed at improving the “welfare” of its models in potentially distressing scenarios. “We’re treating this feature as an ongoing experiment and will continue refining our approach,” Anthropic said in a blog post on Friday, 15 August.

When Claude ends a chat, users will be able to edit and re-submit their previous prompt or begin a fresh conversation. They can also provide feedback by responding to Claude’s message with a thumbs up or down, or by using the ‘Give feedback’ button.