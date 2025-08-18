Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137.5 crore in renewable energy startup Goldi Solar

ADVERTISEMENT
Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, a solar PV module manufacturing company. The investment will enable Goldi Solar to expand its production and position India as one of the world's leading global renewable energy manufacturing hubs.
Goldi Solar nearly tripled its Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW in the last 12 months and is also developing its solar cell manufacturing expansions in Surat, Gujarat.
"Renewable energy in India is a massive sector, and there is an equally massive opportunity to build global-scale companies right here on our home ground. It is imperative that we back these companies to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition,” said Kamath.
The investment comes amid rapid growth in domestic solar demand, supported by government targets of 280 GW of solar power by 2030, import duties on foreign modules, and incentives for local manufacturers under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.
Founded by Ishverbhai Dholakia in 2011, Goldi Solar is a solar module manufacturer, Goldi Solar expanded its module manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW in the past one year. The company is now venturing into large-scale solar cell manufacturing to serve both domestic and export markets.
